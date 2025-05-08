Photo exhibition commemorates 74 years of Pak-China diplomatic ties

The Embassy of Pakistan in China inaugurated a special photo exhibition on Tuesday titled “Iron Brothers Through Time: Chronicles of Pakistan-China Friendship” to commemorate 74 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s landmark visit to Pakistan in 2015.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, in his keynote address, described the exhibition as a “living testament to the constancy of a friendship that has withstood the tests of time, transitions, and trials.”

He highlighted powerful images capturing milestone moments-from the Pakistan Air Force escorting President Xi’s aircraft to Pakistan International Airlines becoming the first non-communist airline to land in China in 1964, CEN reported.

“This friendship is not the product of convenience,” Ambassador Hashmi said, quoting national poet Allama Iqbal to emphasize that the Pakistan-China relationship is one of conscious will and mutual respect.

“Let this exhibition remind us not only of what we have achieved, but what we continue to stand for – peace, prosperity, stability, and trust.”