‘Mujahid Force’ stands by Pakistan Army’

Pir Muhammad Sadiq Qureshi, Pir of Luari Sharif’s Mujahid Force supported Pakistan Army during 1965 and 1971 war with 15,000+ Mujahid Force heroes who fought fearlessly on southern Sindh fronts of Badin, Umerkot, Nabisar, Nangarparkar, Diplo, Khokhropar, Chhachro, Chhor, and other areas. The Mujahid Force stands united with our brave Pakistan Army in the defense of our beloved country and Jamat Luari Sharif remains ever-ready to answer the call of duty, shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces. Pakistan Zindabad!