‘I want this to stop’: Trump offers to help resolve Pakistan-India hostilities

U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to mediate between Pakistan and India in light of escalating tensions, expressing a strong desire for both countries to halt their attacks and resolve their differences peacefully. Speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, Trump said, “I want this to stop. If I can help in any way, I’m willing.” His comments came amid mounting conflict in South Asia following recent cross-border strikes and retaliatory military action.

Trump emphasized that both nations must now “just stop,” stressing that continued hostilities would only worsen the situation. He stated that the United States maintains good relations with both India and Pakistan and that if his administration can facilitate dialogue or peace efforts, it is ready to do so. His offer comes at a critical moment as violence and military strikes between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have reignited fears of broader regional instability.

Answering a question about the current conflict, Trump acknowledged the long history of disputes between the two countries, describing their rivalry as “decades and centuries old.” Nonetheless, he expressed hope that the situation would deescalate soon and reaffirmed his willingness to step in diplomatically. Earlier, Trump had condemned India’s airstrikes inside Pakistan as “shameful,” indicating that he was briefed on the incident shortly before a White House event on Tuesday evening.

The backdrop to Trump’s remarks is a severe escalation triggered by a recent nighttime air assault by Indian forces targeting both civilian and strategic locations in Pakistan, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Mureedke. The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 31 Pakistanis, including two children, and the destruction of two mosques. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and destroyed multiple Indian military installations.

Following Pakistan’s forceful response, reports confirmed that the Indian army raised white flags at several posts along the Line of Control (LoC), effectively acknowledging the damage inflicted and signaling a desire to deescalate. With global concern rising over the potential for full-scale conflict, Trump’s proposal to mediate may offer a diplomatic opening—if both sides are willing to engage.