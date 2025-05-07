Defense minister reveals india attempted strikes twice during the day

In a tense update on escalating hostilities, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif revealed that India made two fresh attempts during the day to target Pakistani cities. Asif stated that the threat was not over yet, with power deliberately cut in some areas as a precaution against further Indian strikes. He emphasized that Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any further aggression.

Asif condemned India’s baseless accusations and subsequent unprovoked attacks, pointing out that the Indian offensive was not limited to the disputed Kashmir region but extended into other Pakistani cities, including Mureedke and Ahmedpur Sharqia. He accused India of targeting civilian areas without any evidence, calling the attacks cowardly and provocative.

Discussing Pakistan’s response, the defense minister stressed that the Pakistan Army retaliated by focusing strictly on military targets, avoiding civilian casualties in India. He said that although Pakistan had the capability to strike population centers, it chose not to, demonstrating moral high ground and military professionalism. “We had a legitimate justification to respond,” he said, “and we did it responsibly.”

Khawaja Asif also hinted that Pakistan might consider taking preemptive action in the future, stating that “perhaps it’s time to settle the score.” He underlined that Pakistan has the right to initiate if provoked and suggested that the country cannot continue to absorb attacks passively. “This account must be settled,” he remarked firmly.

He concluded by highlighting India’s pattern of regional hostility, noting its strained relations with nearly all its neighbors—including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Asif also accused India of financially supporting banned militant outfits like BLA and TTP to destabilize Pakistan. His remarks came in the aftermath of India’s overnight attack that killed 31 Pakistani civilians, including two children, and led to the destruction of two mosques. Pakistan responded by downing six Indian aircraft and demolishing a brigade headquarters.