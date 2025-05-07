Nationwide rallies show solidarity with Pakistan army amid rising tensions

Amid heightened regional tensions following Indian aggression, rallies in support of the Pakistan Army were held across the country. Students, teachers, civil society members, and political workers participated in the processions, expressing unity with the military and chanting patriotic slogans. From Islamabad to Karachi, people carried placards and national flags, declaring unwavering support for the armed forces and denouncing Indian hostility.

In Islamabad, students and faculty from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) led a prominent rally on campus. Participants praised the sacrifices of the military and emphasized that the entire nation stands united in the defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Similar sentiments echoed in Lahore, where a rally organized by Pakistan Markazi Muslim League proceeded from Istanbul Chowk to the Punjab Assembly, with passionate chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad.”

The spirit of unity extended to smaller towns and cities. In Hub, citizens from various political and social backgrounds marched together in defiance of Indian aggression. In Bara, Khyber district, tribal elders, police officers, and local officials marched side-by-side in a massive show of support. Participants denounced Indian actions and reiterated their allegiance to the Pakistan Army, saying they would stand firm in any future confrontations.

Pakpattan, too, witnessed a large gathering where people from all walks of life participated in a spirited rally. Chanting slogans like “Main Pakistan Hoon” and “Pak Army Zindabad,” they voiced pride in the military’s strong response to Indian attacks. In Charsadda’s Tehsil Shabqadar, municipal representatives, business leaders, and journalists joined a solidarity march that called for resilience and national unity.

In Khairpur, a rally organized by the local police featured high-ranking officers, including the SSP and DSP, who walked with civilians while voicing support for the army. Meanwhile, in interviews on PTV, citizens condemned India’s night-time strikes, calling them cowardly. They expressed confidence in Pakistan’s military capabilities, vowing to resist any future provocation with strength and unity.