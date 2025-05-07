Quetta crushes Islamabad by 109 runs in PSL 10’s most dominant win

In the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Quetta Gladiators registered a thumping 109-run victory over Islamabad United in Rawalpindi. This comprehensive win was powered by sensational centuries from Rilee Rossouw and Hassan Nawaz, marking a high point for Quetta in the tournament. The match began with Islamabad United winning the toss and opting to bowl first, a decision they would soon regret as Quetta’s batting lineup launched a relentless onslaught.

Quetta’s innings was highlighted by explosive performances from Rossouw and Nawaz. After losing both openers early—Saud Shakeel for 23 and Finn Allen for 5—Rossouw and Nawaz stabilized the innings and then accelerated brilliantly. Rossouw played a blistering knock of 104 runs off just 46 balls, smashing 6 sixes and 14 fours. Hassan Nawaz, finishing the innings in style, reached his maiden PSL century on the last ball, remaining unbeaten on 100 off 45 balls. Together, they powered Quetta to a mammoth total of 263 for 3 in their 20 overs.

Islamabad United’s batting collapsed under the pressure of the huge target. Their innings started poorly as Mohammad Amir struck early, dismissing both Sahibzada Farhan and Kyle Mayers in the first over. Captain Salman Ali Agha also fell cheaply, leaving Islamabad in deep trouble. Only Imad Wasim showed some fight with a well-constructed 56, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide support, with just four batters reaching double figures. They were eventually bowled out for 154 with three deliveries remaining.

Quetta’s bowlers maintained control throughout Islamabad’s chase. Mohammad Amir was particularly impressive, claiming three key wickets. He was well supported by Mohammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed, who took two wickets each, while Khurram Shehzad, Saud Shakeel, and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with one wicket apiece. Their tight and disciplined bowling ensured Islamabad never came close to threatening the massive total posted by Quetta.

Islamabad United faced the additional challenge of missing their regular captain Shadab Khan due to injury, with Salman Ali Agha stepping in as skipper. They were also without Colin Munro, who was unavailable due to illness, and had to make forced changes to their lineup. The team looked unsettled and underprepared, and Quetta took full advantage of the situation. This decisive win gives Quetta a significant boost in confidence as the league stage nears its conclusion, while Islamabad must regroup quickly to stay in the playoff race.