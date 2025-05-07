Erdogan offers condolences to PM Shehbaz over martyrdom of Pakistani civilians

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express condolences over the loss of innocent Pakistani lives due to recent Indian aggression. The phone call took place on May 7, following India’s night-time missile attacks that resulted in civilian casualties in Pakistan.

During the conversation, Erdogan praised Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace in South Asia and reaffirmed Türkiye’s solidarity with the Pakistani people. He strongly condemned the loss of civilian lives and expressed Türkiye’s deep sorrow over the incident, offering full support to Pakistan in this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s cowardly assault, describing it as a direct threat to regional peace and Pakistan’s sovereignty. He criticized India’s baseless accusations regarding the Pahalgam attack and highlighted that India refused Pakistan’s offer for an impartial investigation.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force. He appreciated Türkiye’s firm stance and support, particularly during a time of national mourning and tension.

President Erdogan further stated that Türkiye is ready to play a constructive role in easing regional tensions and stands firmly by Pakistan as a longstanding ally. He emphasized that the Turkish nation prays for the success of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for lasting peace.