Germany urges India and Pakistan to act wisely after deadly cross-border clashes

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on both India and Pakistan to act with wisdom and restraint following their latest military skirmish. Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz said that both France and Germany are deeply concerned over the recent clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The German Chancellor stressed the urgent need for both sides to approach the situation with calm and responsibility.

Chancellor Merz stated, “Last night’s events have left us seriously concerned. Now more than ever, wisdom and cool-headedness are needed.” The message reflects growing international anxiety over the potential for escalation, especially as tensions in South Asia rise again.

The statement comes after India launched a surprise airstrike on Pakistani civilian areas during the night, which Pakistan has condemned as a declaration of war. In response, Pakistan’s military launched a powerful counterattack, shooting down five Indian jets—including three Rafales—and destroying key military positions, including a brigade headquarters.

Pakistan’s swift retaliation was praised domestically, and according to military sources, Indian forces were forced to raise white flags at the Churha Complex along the Line of Control, signaling surrender. This incident has sparked global reactions and diplomatic calls for de-escalation.

As international leaders speak out, the global community watches closely. Germany’s call for peace highlights how dangerous this escalation could be—not just for South Asia but for global stability. The coming days will be critical as the world urges both sides to step back from the brink.