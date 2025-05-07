End of an era: Rohit sharma retires from test cricket with 12 centuries

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket. The announcement comes amid rising media speculation that he might be removed as captain ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. According to Cricinfo, Sharma’s poor recent performance in the format likely influenced his decision. With his departure, India will now need to name a new permanent captain for the white-ball formats after the IPL concludes.

Rohit shared an emotional statement with fans, saying, “Playing Test cricket was like a dream. Representing my country in whites has been an honour. I will continue to play for India in ODIs.” His retirement closes a significant chapter in Indian cricket, as he was one of the senior-most players still active in the format.

Over his career, Rohit Sharma played 67 Test matches, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40. He registered 12 centuries and 18 fifties. However, his recent form sharply declined. In his last 8 Tests, he crossed the 50-run mark only once, averaging just 10.93 with the bat.

Under Rohit’s Test captaincy, India faced tough defeats. These included a historic loss to Bangladesh at home, followed by another upset against New Zealand on Indian soil. His leadership was further questioned after India suffered a 3-1 series defeat in Australia—one of their worst in recent years.

It’s worth noting that Rohit had already retired from T20 Internationals after helping India win the T20 World Cup last year. At the same time, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also stepped down from the shortest format. His Test retirement now marks a significant generational shift in Indian cricket.