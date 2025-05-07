DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a press briefing, confirmed that Indian forces launched a deadly attack on Pakistani civilian areas on the night of May 6 and 7. The attack claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people, including children and women. General Sharif condemned the strike as an act of terrorism and vowed that every drop of innocent blood would be avenged. He added that the attack was timed to distract the world as Pakistan was preparing to expose Indian lies regarding alleged terrorist camps.

In response, the Pakistan Air Force conducted a precise and powerful counterattack. Pakistani jets shot down five Indian aircraft—three Rafales, one SU-30, and one MiG-29—that had entered Pakistani airspace and fled after launching missiles. DG ISPR praised the swift action of the Air Force and stated that the military response targeted only Indian military installations, unlike India’s deliberate targeting of civilians.

General Sharif also stated that India damaged the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project with shelling, violating international humanitarian laws under Articles 54 and 56 of the Geneva Convention. He said Indian forces had also attacked mosques and desecrated the Holy Quran, asking what religion permits the destruction of sacred sites. Pakistan, he stressed, did not retaliate against civilian targets but only chose legitimate military objectives.

He further noted that India’s attack coincided with Pakistan’s move to allow international media access to disputed locations India had falsely claimed were terrorist hubs. Global journalists visited these sites and found no signs of terror activity—only mosques and peaceful communities. This act exposed India’s disinformation campaign before the global audience.

In closing, DG ISPR confirmed that the National Security Committee had empowered Pakistan’s armed forces to respond fully under Article 51 of the UN Charter. He emphasized that Pakistan would retaliate at a time and place of its choosing. He saluted the unity of the Pakistani people and reiterated that there would be no compromise on national security. The army, he said, stands shoulder to shoulder with the nation, and every innocent life lost will be avenged.