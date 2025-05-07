Army chief visits air headquarters, praises PAF for downing enemy aircraft

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir paid an important visit to the Air Headquarters, where he highly praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its exceptional performance. He specifically appreciated the PAF for downing several enemy aircraft and proving its strength during moments of high tension. The visit highlighted the military’s strong stance in defending national sovereignty.

Upon arrival, General Munir was warmly received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu. Both leaders engaged in detailed discussions regarding recent operations and strategic cooperation. The Army Chief expressed deep admiration for the PAF’s swift and precise action against hostile threats, particularly in countering India’s aggressive intentions.

General Munir emphasized the importance of unity among the three armed services—Army, Navy, and Air Force. He praised the outstanding coordination and joint operational readiness demonstrated by the forces. He noted that such strong cooperation is vital for maintaining peace and responding effectively to any external threat.

The meeting also included a strong reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its territorial integrity. Both military chiefs stressed that no one would be allowed to violate Pakistan’s airspace or borders without consequences. Any such attempts, they warned, would be met with a firm and immediate response.

The visit ended on a high note, with mutual resolve to continue strengthening inter-services coordination and operational capabilities. It also sent a clear message of deterrence to adversaries while boosting the morale of the armed forces and the nation.