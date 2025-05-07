PM Shehbaz vows strong action: “Pakistan will take war with India to its logical conclusion”

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a powerful address to the nation on Wednesday, declared that Pakistan would take the ongoing conflict with India to its “logical conclusion.” He warned that India must face the consequences of its recent attacks on Pakistani soil. The premier said India wrongly assumed that Pakistan would not respond, but the nation’s brave defenders proved otherwise.

He stated that last night, the entire world saw Pakistan respond immediately by targeting Indian warplanes. According to PM Shehbaz, this timely and forceful action delivered a clear and powerful message to India. He described the retaliation as a “befitting response” that reminded India never to underestimate Pakistan’s resolve and strength.

Speaking earlier in the National Assembly, the prime minister accused India of launching a cowardly attack under the cover of darkness. He praised the Pakistani armed forces for their swift and effective retaliation, stating that they once again showed their commitment to defending the nation at all costs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also strongly condemned India over the Pahalgam incident, calling it part of a broader campaign to defame Pakistan. He pointed out that within just 10 minutes of the incident, India had filed an FIR and launched baseless accusations through its media. He reiterated that Pakistan had no link to the event and had even proposed an international investigation.

In addition, PM Shehbaz revealed that India had a hand in the Jaffer Express incident in Balochistan. He credited Pakistan’s special military units for saving many lives during the attack and expressed disappointment that India refused to even condemn the tragic event. Instead, Indian media mocked the situation without offering any sympathy.

As tensions continue to rise, the prime minister made it clear that Pakistan stands firm and united. He assured the nation that any aggression from India would be met with full force, and Pakistan would continue defending its sovereignty with courage and determination.