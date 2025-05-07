Trump calls India’s attack on Pakistan shameful, urges calm and diplomacy

Donald Trump has made a statement on the recent events concerning the heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan. In a press statement, Trump condemned the current situation and called on both countries to remain calm, stressing the need for diplomacy in ending the current conflict.

Trump stated that the situation in the region was “deeply troubling” and pointed to the danger of further escalation if military operations continued. He urged both India and Pakistan to enter into meaningful dialogue, emphasizing that the stability of South Asia was important not just to the region but to the international community at large. Trump, who has been most keen on foreign policy, stressed that the world could not afford another war in an area already volatile.

The remark came as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to new levels, with Pakistan being said to have conducted airstrikes as a retaliatory measure following India’s military escalation. Trump, known to have a knack for dealing with intricate foreign diplomacy, said he was in regular communication with important global allies and remained optimistic that diplomatic efforts would take precedence in defusing the tensions.

Though Trump did not provide concrete details of any possible US involvement, he ensured that the United States was following the situation very closely and was prepared to support peace initiatives in the region. He emphasized that channels of communication between India and Pakistan must be kept open so that both could refrain from any further military engagement.

During his remarks, Trump also used the moment to compliment the people of Pakistan and India on their strength and resilience, appreciating that they share history and can go for peace. Trump concluded his remarks by reaffirming his position that war should never be the solution but rather dialogue.