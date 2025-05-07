BCB holds Off on Pakistan tour decision amid security concerns

DHAKA – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is delaying its final decision on the upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on May 25. The board is closely monitoring the security situation in Pakistan before giving the green light.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday that the board is maintaining close contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad. He said their top priority is ensuring the safety of players currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Currently, two Bangladeshi players — leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and fast bowler Nahid Rana — are in Pakistan. Rishad is playing for Lahore Qalandars, while Nahid represents Peshawar Zalmi. The BCB is carefully watching developments to make an informed decision in the coming days.

“We are adopting a wait-and-see approach,” said Faruque Ahmed. “The situation will be assessed over the next three to four days. For now, our main concern is the safety of our players in the PSL.”

Meanwhile, the BCB has already announced its 16-member squad for the UAE and Pakistan tours. Litton Das will lead the side, with Mahedi Hasan named vice-captain. Bangladesh will first play two T20Is in Sharjah on May 17 and 19 before potentially heading to Pakistan.

Despite the uncertainty, Bangladesh is preparing for both tours with a balanced squad that includes key players like Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, and Shoriful Islam. The final call on the Pakistan series is expected within the next few days.