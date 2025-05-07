India faces global criticism after unprovoked attack, analysts call for restraint

ISLAMABAD – India’s recent airstrikes targeting cities in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have sparked global concern, as analysts, diplomats, and journalists condemn New Delhi’s aggression and its lack of evidence for the attack.

Following India’s strikes, Pakistan’s armed forces swiftly responded by downing five Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, and destroying key Indian military positions. According to ISPR, all Pakistani jets returned safely after engaging enemy aircraft. Tensions continue along the Line of Control with heavy exchange of fire between the two sides.

Former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri slammed India’s leadership, calling it driven by “madness and obsession.” He warned that both countries are nuclear-armed and war is not an option. He also described the downing of Rafales as a significant blow to India’s military image.

International analysts also questioned India’s intelligence planning. CNN Military Analyst Col. Cedric Leighton (Retd.) said India failed to properly assess Pakistan’s defenses and underestimated its response capability, leading to heavy losses.

Senior journalists like Shahzeb Khanzada and Shahzad Iqbal pointed out that India failed to gain global support due to a complete lack of evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack. Indian media’s rare acknowledgment of aircraft losses further highlighted the scale of the failure.

Analysts and media experts stressed the need for restraint, warning that further aggression could escalate the conflict. Mazhar Abbas emphasized that Pakistan’s measured response so far has earned it international goodwill, and urged diplomatic efforts to prevent further bloodshed.