Pakistan strikes back online: PTA blocks 79 indian platforms over propaganda

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 79 Indian digital platforms, accusing them of spreading anti-Pakistan propaganda and false information. The move comes amid growing tensions between the two countries following recent military skirmishes.

According to a press release, PTA confirmed the blocking of 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube video links, and 32 websites. These platforms were allegedly involved in disseminating harmful content aimed at undermining national unity and manipulating public opinion within Pakistan.

The PTA stated that this step was taken to safeguard national security in light of the current regional situation. It emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of Pakistan’s digital space and called the action part of a broader crackdown on disinformation campaigns.

The National Security Council also condemned India’s “illegal acts” and reaffirmed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence. The PTA echoed these concerns, warning that it would continue monitoring digital content and take further steps against any online material that threatens Pakistan’s national interests.

While the names of the blocked channels and websites were not disclosed, the PTA urged the public to report suspicious or misleading content. It concluded by reinforcing its stance on the responsible use of digital platforms, particularly during times of national crisis.