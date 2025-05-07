Pakistan briefs UK on Indian aggression as tensions rise in South Asia

LONDON – Pakistan’s Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met UK Minister of State for South Asia, Hamish Falconer, on Wednesday and raised serious concerns over India’s recent unprovoked strikes. The attacks killed 26 civilians and injured 46 others, including women and children.

Aurangzeb condemned the overnight strikes as “blatant aggression” and emphasized Pakistan’s right to defend its sovereignty. He reiterated that such violent actions endanger not only Pakistan but also the broader peace and stability of South Asia.

The Finance Minister reminded the UK that Pakistan had repeatedly called for an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident and even welcomed UK mediation. However, India rejected all diplomatic efforts and chose to escalate the situation through military action.

Calling on the international community to break its silence, Aurangzeb urged global leaders to condemn India’s actions. He stressed that a fair and lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is crucial for regional harmony and long-term peace.

In response, UK Minister Hamish Falconer expressed deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives and extended condolences to the victims’ families. He also stated that the UK supports dialogue and peaceful engagement as the only way forward.

The high-level meeting reflects Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic push to gather international support. As tensions grow, Islamabad is actively informing key global players about the serious consequences of unchecked Indian aggression.