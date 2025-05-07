“India’s attack on Pakistan is a historic mistake,” says PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has declared that India’s attack on Pakistan will go down as a historic blunder. He warned that if India repeats such a mistake, it will face a crushing response.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Gohar stated that politics had taken a backseat and that all parties stood united in defense of the country.

He condemned India’s night-time air assault, calling it a cowardly move. He praised the Pakistan Air Force for downing five Indian jets, congratulating the entire nation on the military’s success.

The PTI chairman stressed that Pakistan reserves the full right to defend itself. He said any future act of aggression by India will be met with a firm and fitting response.

Gohar also reminded the assembly that Pakistan had condemned the Pahalgam incident and expressed sympathy with the victims, rejecting India’s baseless accusations.

Calling for national unity, he said that “clapping takes two hands”, implying that progress requires cooperation, not division. Gohar emphasized that differences should not grow into hatred, and that Pakistan belongs to all its citizens—regardless of political affiliation.

Finally, he welcomed the Prime Minister’s offer for dialogue and called for an end to unnecessary political trials. Gohar also reaffirmed that Imran Khan remains Pakistan’s most prominent political leader, urging all parties to focus on national interest during this critical time.