Pakistan, Italy agree to boost ties and sign key migration MoUs during high-level meeting

ISLAMABAD – Italian Minister of Interior Mr. Matteo Piantedosi, along with his delegation, met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The visit marked a step forward in enhancing ties between Pakistan and Italy.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to boost collaboration in areas such as security, migration, counterterrorism, and economic development. Pakistani ministers, including Senator Mohsin Naqvi, Ch Salik Hussain, and Senator Tallal Chaudhary, were also present at the high-level discussion.

President Zardari warmly welcomed the Italian delegation and said Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with Italy. He expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand cooperation in sectors of mutual benefit and acknowledged the positive role of the Pakistani community living in Italy.

The President also briefed the Italian minister on India’s recent unprovoked military aggression that claimed the lives of innocent Pakistani civilians, including women and children. He warned that India’s hostile actions threaten regional peace and could lead to serious consequences if not addressed by the international community.

Minister Piantedosi extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. He assured President Zardari that he would relay Pakistan’s concerns to his government and raise the issue with international partners. He also noted that Pakistan and Italy are working closely to combat human trafficking and terrorism.

Later, President Zardari witnessed the signing of two key Memoranda of Understanding. These MoUs aim to control illegal migration and promote legal migration and labour mobility, especially for skilled Pakistani workers seeking opportunities in Italy. The President thanked the Italian minister for visiting Pakistan during such a critical time and reaffirmed the commitment to deepening bilateral relations.