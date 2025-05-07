Ishaq dar reveals: 75 to 80 indian fighter jets involved in attack on Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that 75 to 80 Indian Air Force jets participated in the recent attack on Pakistan. He emphasized that had the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) been given full operational freedom, the outcome would have been drastically different.

Speaking informally with journalists at Parliament House, Dar said Pakistan stayed true to its commitment to peace. He stressed that Pakistan had always promised not to initiate conflict, and this stance was maintained even during this attack. However, he noted that India clearly violated peace by launching a large-scale air offensive.

Dar described how the confrontation lasted nearly one hour across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. Despite the intensity, Pakistan only targeted the aircraft that directly attacked, showing restraint and control. As a result, five Indian fighter jets and two drones were shot down.

He added that if the PAF had been allowed full engagement authority, the damage to India could have been far greater. The limited response was a strategic decision to prevent a broader escalation while still defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Earlier reports confirmed that India attacked civilian areas during the night, signaling a declaration of war. Pakistan’s response was swift and forceful: three Rafale jets were downed, multiple Indian military posts were destroyed, and a brigade headquarters was reportedly hit. Following the retaliation, Indian forces reportedly raised a white flag at the Churha Complex along the LoC, signaling a retreat.