BAHAWALPUR – Funeral prayers for the victims of a deadly cross-border attack, allegedly carried out by Indian forces, were held in Bahawalpur on Wednesday. A large number of mourners, including grieving families and local residents, gathered to pay their last respects.

The attack reportedly targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur during prayer hours, resulting in the tragic deaths of several unarmed civilians. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as the peaceful worshippers were caught off guard. Local authorities condemned the strike, calling it a “cowardly and inhumane act.”

Earlier in the day, official funeral prayers were also held at the city stadium under government supervision. Local officials, community leaders, and members of the public attended the ceremony to express solidarity with the victims’ families. The somber atmosphere reflected the deep shock and sorrow felt throughout the community.

Security in the area has been heightened following the attack. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident and collecting evidence from the mosque and nearby areas. Meanwhile, humanitarian teams have been assisting families of the deceased and injured.

Government officials promised a thorough response and demanded accountability for what they described as a serious violation of international law. They also urged global organizations to take notice of India’s increasing cross-border aggression against civilian targets.

This latest incident has fueled anger across the region and sparked calls for national unity. Leaders from all walks of life have emphasized the need to support the victims and stand firm against external threats to peace and security.