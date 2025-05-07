PM Shehbaz: Pakistan gave India a crushing reply, could have downed 10 jets

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan gave a strong and effective response to India’s failed aggression, especially to its pride in Rafale fighter jets. He added that five Indian aircraft were shot down, but Pakistan could have destroyed ten if it had not acted with restraint.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Prime Minister said India attempted to launch a surprise attack in the dark of night. However, Pakistan’s armed forces responded swiftly and turned the enemy’s plan into a complete failure. He praised the military’s readiness, saying it felt like a “night of celebration” after their successful defense.

He revealed that around 80 Indian jets, including Rafale aircraft and drones, were part of the attack plan. Pakistani forces downed five jets and two drones, with full capability to bring down even more. “Those who thought Pakistan is weak in traditional warfare got their answer last night,” he said confidently.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz highlighted how Pakistan’s Air Force jammed the communication systems of Indian Rafales, preventing them from coordinating during the operation. He paid tribute to Air Chief Zaheer Babar and the entire PAF team for their bravery and precision. “Our Shaheens (Falcons) were ready and struck with power,” he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned India’s links to banned groups like BLA and TTP, claiming there is evidence of their coordination. He criticized India for mocking the tragic Jaffer Express incident instead of condemning it, and for reacting aggressively to Pakistan’s peace offers. “India chose war over talks,” he said.

Towards the end of his speech, Shehbaz Sharif called for unity among political parties. He invited opposition members, including PTI leaders, to stand together for the country. “Let us show the world that we are one nation. This is the perfect moment to salute our heroes and strengthen national unity,” he concluded.