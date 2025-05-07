Social Mobilization: A Path from Hopelessness to Hope

By believing in ourselves and lifting others, we can provide hope to those who need it, particularly for the youth, both globally and in Pakistan. To restore hope among youth, I like to say to people: “whatever you do, do it with the full passion and energy and always trust in God.” As a beneficiary of technology, I emphasize the constructive use of technology and community engagement for personal and professional development. As my teachers and colleagues guided me, I also encouraged youth to understand concept of United Nations SDGs 2030 and further study about citizenship, governance and statecraft whereas a Pakistan’s National Security Policy (2022–2026) prioritizes human security and promotes “Unity in Diversity” to foster social cohesion. Youth should focus on benefiting from government, corporate, CSR and societal projects, as citizens pay taxes to support the functioning of the state. Social mobilization promotes youth participation in tech-for-good, social and literary activities, which are important for national growth and students should get involve in diplomatic seminars and book talks to connect citizens with eminent academicians and professionals.

Read the positive impactful words by some prominent youth and citizens who are contributing to strengthening to youth and society through their active participation related to social mobilization. The journey of hope began with the social mobilization, both in Pakistan and globally. Many youth societies and welfare organizations focused on empowering youth by transforming feelings of hopelessness into opportunities of hope for a brighter future. By focusing on education, mentorship and community involvement, the society itself foster responsibility and leadership among young individuals. Despite the challenges posed by underemployment, unemployment and mental health issues, the social mobilization also provides valuable skills and opportunities that enable youth to take charge of their future and make meaningful contributions to society. Under the inspiring youth leadership, productive initiatives through international exchange programs, as well as conferences, collaborations, and national and international tours, create a constructive path that encourages positivity and optimism among young people, both within the country and in the diaspora.

Whereas Qasim Ali Shah — inspirational speaker, trainer and author — and Osama Tayyab, a seasoned HR and media professional, appreciated the enthusiastic youth for their dedication, commitment, strengthening the community bond their positive engagement and social mobilization. Fareed Ahmad, young phycologist stated that his focus is on psychology and media activism aim is to guide students from various fields through expert mentorship. He raises awareness about education, personal growth and practical skills to empowers young people to discover their potential and prepares them for today’s fast-changing world. These efforts aim to equip the youth and citizens with confidence and direction for a meaningful future.

Asfand Yar Naseer – Focal Person and Special Representative for Prime Minister Youth Programme on IT initiatives and Skills Development narrated the shift from hopelessness to hope — he contributes to the youth mobilization by offering solutions on scholarships guidelines, free high-tech trainings, jobs (local and international). Support the implementation of policies and working on the adolescents and youth employment. From education to employment, he believes that supporting the citizens on every step is important and now it’s time for youth to benefit from available opportunities.

Saman Ferheen, a Visiting Faculty member at Lahore Garrison University, highlighted that despite the efforts and initiatives from the government and corporate sector, many people still struggle with uncertainty and trust. This challenge has cultivated a sense of hopelessness in society. She passionately emphasized the need for programs and projects from both the public and private sectors to align with civic education and community engagement, as this is essential for rebuilding trust and inspiring hope among citizens.

Muhammad Mubashir CEO at TradeIT.CO highlighted that China has organized expos for the youth. There are many platforms on which Chian showcases its products. Gadgets, apps, and the digital and AI era have arrived. So, in this technological era, our youth should use these gadgets and visit China, America, Europe or Asia at expos and trade fairs, bringing advanced knowledge back to home and trading what is there in Pakistan, so that our country can develop twice as fast as it does day and night.

Burz Jamair, Founder & CEO – Tech Grove, consider that as youth, we must move beyond rote learning and embrace emotional intelligence, creative thinking and leadership. It is important to understand that decision-making is a skill, not just a response. In a contemporary world where governments and non-governmental organizations can’s help every individual. True leadership lies in the mindset and the courage to take decisions, leadership isn’t about just holding the title. As a citizen, it is important that we should step up and take responsibility — whether we are in the classroom or in the office. Some leaders quietly lead and make noise through their actions. Together we can create a positive impact. When we think critically, we increase our capacity to solve the problems and with empathy, we not only shape our own future but also the future of those around us.

Ahmad Zaib Zakir, Founder & CEO at MentorSol Technologies said that most young people today aren’t even prepared for the cruelty and hardships the real world throws at them. Leadership isn’t about titles, popularity or comfort zones. The real art isn’t in becoming a leader—it’s in survival. Because if you can’t survive, you’ll never make it to the road where leadership even begins. To lead, you first need to work under leaders, face failure, swallow your ego, unlearn what you thought you knew and learn again—over and over. It’s a painful process. But if you survive that journey, leadership doesn’t come as a goal—it comes as a byproduct. You don’t become a leader by trying to be one. You become a leader by growing through what others quit.

Muhammad Riaz Khan, PhD scholar in International Relations and Chief of R&D at Qureshi Brothers Publishers, emphasized that while AI is an emerging technology reshaping global systems, it can never replace the intellectual depth of human beings. However, he warned that ordinary individuals may face significant disruptions in employment and social roles due to rapid AI integration. Hasnain Aulakh, a broadcast journalist and columnist, underscored the necessity of promoting ethics of artificial intelligence in media and social services for peacebuilding. This approach is essential for enhancing transparency, addressing misinformation, and effectively serving the public good, which is a path to spread hope in the society.

Syeda Noor-ul-ain Ali, Managing Editor Daily Times Pakistan highlight about how artificial intelligence, when used mindfully, can support peace-building in incredibly powerful ways. From AI-driven conflict mapping to real-time sentiment analysis, technology today allows us to identify potential flashpoints and guide interventions before tensions escalate. But at the heart of it all, it’s conversations like these where young minds, policymakers and technologists come together, that truly move the needle. Peace isn’t built in isolation or through tech alone; it’s shaped through dialogue, empathy and a willingness to explore how innovation can serve humanity.

The writer is a PhD student in International Relations and a community developer. He can be reached at connect.wajahatali@gmail.com.