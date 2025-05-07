Bilawal warns India: “You attacked civilians, now wait for our response”

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a strong warning to India over its recent cross-border strikes. Speaking in the National Assembly, he accused India of cowardly night attacks that targeted innocent civilians, including children. He said if India expected silence from Pakistan, it was making a big mistake.

Bilawal criticized India for avoiding open confrontation and instead launching strikes under cover of darkness. He said true courage would have been facing Pakistani soldiers in daylight. He condemned the targeting of civilians and stated that the world should stand against such actions. According to him, this attack crossed all boundaries of international law.

He also rejected India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident. Bilawal said that Pakistan had offered a fair, global investigation to prove its innocence. He claimed that India refused because it fears the truth. He reminded the Assembly and the public that this is not 2003, and the world no longer accepts false terrorism labels on Muslims.

Furthermore, Bilawal praised the Pakistan Air Force for swiftly responding and shooting down Indian jets. He warned that if India strikes again, it will face an even stronger reaction. He said Pakistan has full capacity to answer militarily and diplomatically, and that the country will not be bullied.

Finally, he addressed the global community, urging nations to see Pakistan’s efforts for peace. However, he added that Pakistan will respond in its own time and way. Bilawal assured the nation that the public, government, and armed forces stand united. He closed by stating, “India must now wait for our answer.”