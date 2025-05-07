Secure logistics gets green light to acquire trax online from CCP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has officially approved Secure Logistics Group Ltd. (SLGL) to fully acquire Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd., a growing e-commerce logistics firm, under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). The transaction marks a major development in Pakistan’s fast-evolving logistics and digital commerce landscape.

Both parties submitted a pre-merger application, and after detailed assessment, the CCP identified the relevant product market as courier and e-commerce logistics services. The watchdog classified the deal as a conglomerate merger, meaning there are no direct overlaps in the companies’ core business operations. It concluded that the acquisition will neither reduce competition nor result in market dominance.

Secure Logistics Group, a publicly listed company, offers services such as long-haul and medium-haul transport, asset tracking, fleet management, and high-security logistics. It reported a profit of Rs160 million in the first quarter of 2025, with an earnings per share (EPS) of Re0.59. The company also recently secured a logistics service contract with global shipping giant Maersk, further expanding its reach.

Trax Online, in contrast, operates in the warehousing and last-mile delivery segment, catering to Pakistan’s booming e-commerce sector. With the rise in online shopping, Trax has built a reputation for rapid door-to-door services.

According to CCP, this acquisition is expected to bring operational synergies, enhance service integration, and help accelerate digital infrastructure growth within Pakistan’s logistics ecosystem. The move is also seen as part of a broader trend of consolidation and modernization in the country’s logistics sector.