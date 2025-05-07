“Grateful to be Pakistani”: Mahira Khan delivers bold response to indian attack

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has spoken out strongly against India’s recent cross-border aggression, calling the attack cowardly and shameful. Taking to social media, Mahira expressed gratitude for her freedom to speak in Pakistan and criticized India’s media and silence on war crimes.

In a passionate post, Mahira wrote, “I’m grateful to live in a country where I am not told what to say. I have a voice—and I can use it.” She emphasized that Pakistanis raise their voice against injustice and violence, even when the country is wrongly accused without evidence.

Highlighting India’s long history of hostility, she said, “We have witnessed years of war rhetoric and hate-driven propaganda from your side. Your media fuels this hatred. Your most powerful voices stay silent not out of law, but out of fear—fear in the face of genocide and war crimes. And in that silence, you claim victory? That silence is your greatest defeat.”

Referring to the overnight air strikes, Mahira added, “You attack cities in the dark of night and call it a victory? Shame on you.” She ended her statement with a heartfelt “Pakistan Zindabad” and a prayer for peace.

Mahira’s message comes after Pakistan’s military delivered a powerful response to India’s unprovoked attacks. In retaliation, the Pakistan Armed Forces downed three Rafale jets, one Sukhoi, one MiG-29, and two drones, also destroying a key Indian brigade headquarters. Following the response, Indian forces reportedly waved white flags along several points on the Line of Control, signaling surrender.