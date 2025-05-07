Pakistan’s air power boosts Chinese jet maker’s shares after downing Indian aircraft

Exciting news for the defense industry as shares of the Chinese company that builds Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder and J-10C fighter jets have seen a significant jump. Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the manufacturer behind these aircraft used by the Pakistan Army, experienced an impressive 18.18 percent rise in its share price, signaling strong market confidence in their products.

Analysts are attributing this notable increase in share value directly to the recent actions of the Pakistan Air Force. Following reports of Pakistani jets successfully shooting down Indian aircraft, investors have shown renewed interest and confidence in the capabilities of the JF-17 and J-10C models, driving up demand for the company’s stock.

Defense experts around the world are also taking notice and have reportedly praised the performance of the Pakistani fighter jets. This global recognition from military analysts highlights the effectiveness and reliability of these aircraft, further solidifying their reputation on the international stage and attracting positive attention from potential buyers.

In a contrasting development, the shares of the French company Dassault Aviation, which manufactures the Rafale aircraft used by the Indian military, have experienced a decline. This dip in share value suggests that the recent events may have impacted investor confidence in the Rafale, especially after some were reportedly downed by Pakistani forces.

Dassault Aviation’s shares saw a decrease of 1.64 percent, a noticeable drop in the market. While the company’s shares had shown a 3.4 percent increase over the previous five days, this recent downturn indicates a shift in market sentiment, possibly linked to the performance of their aircraft in the recent confrontations.

It is important to recall that during the night of May 6 and 7, India launched missile strikes at five locations in Pakistan. The Pakistan Air Force responded decisively, shooting down five Indian aircraft and three combat drones, a powerful demonstration of their defensive capabilities and readiness to protect national airspace.