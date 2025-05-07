Abhinandan was just the beginning, say Reema and Ejaz amid rising tensions

Pakistani actors Reema and Ejaz Aslam have spoken out strongly against India’s recent aggression, delivering passionate statements in support of the country and its armed forces. Their messages, now widely circulated on social media, reflect a wave of national pride in response to the escalating situation.

Reema emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but fully capable of giving a fitting response to any hostility. She praised the unity between the public and the military, saying that the armed forces, driven by faith and courage, are standing like an unbreakable wall. She urged India to prioritize humanity and regional peace over political agendas. “Long live Pakistan – and it always will,” she concluded.

Actor Ejaz Aslam also condemned the attacks, calling them cowardly and disgraceful. He criticized the Indian military for targeting civilians, saying true battles are fought with spirit — something he claims India’s army lacks. “This is not the time for white flags. Our brave forces will respond with strength,” he said.

He further pointed to the 2019 Abhinandan incident as proof of India’s exposed military weaknesses. “That episode revealed the truth. We are proud of our soldiers and their unmatched bravery,” he added, echoing the sentiments of many Pakistanis who recall the downing of the Indian pilot’s aircraft by the Pakistan Air Force.

Both artists ended their messages with patriotic slogans and calls for unity, reminding the public that Pakistan’s strength lies not just in weapons but in the unwavering spirit of its people and defenders. Their comments have added emotional fuel to the ongoing national conversation about resilience, pride, and sovereignty.