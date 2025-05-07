PSL 10 on track: cricket action continues despite regional tensions

Good news for cricket fans! The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will proceed exactly as planned, according to confirmation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This announcement puts to rest any concerns about possible delays that might arise from rising tensions in the region, ensuring the tournament’s continuity.

Cricket action resumes tonight as Islamabad United is scheduled to face Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The coin toss will take place at 7:30 PM, and the match is set to begin promptly at 8:00 PM. This match marks the return of exciting PSL games to the Rawalpindi venue.

Rawalpindi will host four matches in quick succession on May 7, 8, 9, and 10, bringing thrilling cricket to the city. The final match of the league stage will then take place in Multan on May 11, concluding the initial phase of the tournament before the crucial playoff rounds begin.

The playoff stage kicks off with the Qualifier match in Rawalpindi on May 13, determining one of the finalists. This will be followed by Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 on May 14 and 16 respectively, leading up to the highly anticipated grand final on May 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have officially secured their spot in the PSL 10 playoffs, a significant achievement for the team. The league celebrated their qualification through social media, featuring captain Saud Shakeel, veteran bowler Mohammad Amir, and dynamic batsman Rilee Rossouw in an animated poster.

The 2019 champions currently sit at the top of the PSL 10 points table, showcasing their strong performance throughout the season. They have accumulated 11 points from eight matches and maintain a healthy Net Run Rate, positioning them as a formidable contender in the upcoming playoff matches.