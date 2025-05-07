‘Karachi Bakery’ attacked in india over name amid anti-Pakistan hysteria

Hindu extremists in India vandalized the historic Karachi Bakery in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, simply because of its name, amid rising anti-Pakistan sentiment following recent cross-border tensions.

The incident occurred just hours after Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets in response to Indian airstrikes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. As reports of the Pakistani retaliation surfaced, right-wing protesters stormed the bakery, chanting slogans and attempting to tear down its signboard.

The Karachi Bakery, established in 1953, has been a well-known brand in India for decades. But Hindu extremist groups, led by JJS Venkajeepalam, gathered outside the shop demanding the immediate renaming of the bakery. They claimed no business in India should bear a name associated with a Pakistani city.

Despite the bakery being Indian-owned, the mob climbed onto its roof, damaged the facade, and tried to forcibly remove the signage. Videos show chaos as police tried to control the mob, but the situation escalated quickly, with protesters refusing to disperse.

This incident reflects a growing wave of hate-fueled nationalism in India. Analysts say this surge in extremist behavior often peaks after military conflicts with Pakistan, with minority groups and symbols of Pakistan becoming targets.

Meanwhile, Pakistani forces remain on high alert, with retaliatory strikes ongoing. Islamabad claims Indian troops raised white flags at several LoC posts, acknowledging significant losses. The war of words and actions continues to fuel unrest across both nations.