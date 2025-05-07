“Clueless captaincy” — Rizwan’s leadership slammed by Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has criticized Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership after Multan Sultans were knocked out of HBL PSL 10. Akmal publicly declared that Rizwan is not fit for the captaincy. He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make a firm decision and stop assigning Rizwan such powers in the future.

Akmal’s comments followed the Sultans’ crushing defeat by Peshawar Zalmi. The Sultans lost by seven wickets, with 42 balls to spare, raising serious concerns about their team strategy and leadership. Akmal expressed disbelief over how Rizwan managed the team and questioned his ability to lead under pressure.

Multan Sultans’ campaign was rocky from the start. They lost their opening match to Karachi Kings and suffered additional defeats to Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Although they secured a 33-run win over Lahore Qalandars, they couldn’t maintain momentum. Eventually, they became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention.

The team’s failure to perform raised doubts about Rizwan’s leadership. Fans and analysts began questioning the decisions he made throughout the tournament. Akmal’s comments have only added to the growing debate, with many people now calling for accountability within the team.

Rizwan’s leadership is now under intense scrutiny. As the Sultans reflect on their disappointing season, the PCB faces pressure to reassess their captaincy choices. Akmal’s remarks highlight the need for the PCB to reconsider its leadership strategy to avoid similar failures in the future.