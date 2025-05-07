AJK PM orders 24/7 emergency health response center after indian attacks

In response to the recent Indian airstrikes on civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has directed the immediate establishment of a 24/7 Emergency Health Response Center to address the crisis.

During a high-level meeting held in Muzaffarabad, the AJK leadership assessed the post-strike humanitarian and healthcare challenges, particularly in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bagh, where multiple civilians, including women and children, were martyred or injured in overnight attacks. Two mosques were also destroyed in the strikes.

Officials informed the meeting that a Central Emergency Response Center has already been activated and will operate round the clock. It will regularly report on the ground situation directly to the Prime Minister to ensure swift action and updates.

PM Anwarul Haq emphasized the need for immediate medical aid, staffing, and medicine supply in all affected areas. He ordered that casualty data, livestock losses, and housing damages be compiled without delay, and all facilities along the Line of Control (LoC) be fully equipped.

The emergency measures follow India’s unprovoked airstrikes, which resulted in 26 Pakistani deaths, including 2 children, and 46 injuries. In retaliation, Pakistan’s armed forces destroyed five Indian fighter jets, two drones, and a brigade headquarters, confirming a strong military response to the aggression.