Airspace over Lahore closed again after indian strikes

Lahore’s airspace has been closed once again for selected routes following India’s recent airstrikes on Azad Jammu & Kashmir and several parts of Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), confirming the airspace closure for at least 24 hours due to ongoing security concerns.

Earlier in the day, flight operations had briefly resumed after being suspended due to the Indian attacks. However, as military tensions remain high, the authorities have reimposed restrictions on several flight corridors linked to Lahore, disrupting scheduled air traffic.

According to the latest NOTAM, Islamabad Airport remains operational. Flights to Islamabad will be allowed after coordination with Air Traffic Control (ATC), ensuring safety and real-time adjustments amid the evolving situation.

India’s unprovoked military action has not only escalated cross-border tensions but has also directly affected civilian life and travel. The earlier attack had already led to the cancellation and delay of multiple flights, both domestic and international.

Passengers are being advised to stay in contact with their airlines and monitor official announcements. The situation remains fluid, and further updates from the Civil Aviation Authority are expected within the next 24 hours.