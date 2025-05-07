Govt suspends precious metals export rules for 60 days to restructure jewelry sector

In a significant move, the government of Pakistan has temporarily suspended SRO 760(I)/2013, the regulatory framework governing the import and export of precious metals, jewelry, and gemstones. The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place for 60 days.

According to an official notification issued on Wednesday, the “Import and Export of Precious Metals, Jewelry and Gemstones Order, 2013” will not be enforced during this period. This order previously outlined detailed procedures for businesses dealing in gold, silver, platinum, gemstones, and associated jewelry.

Under the original rules, exporters were required to register with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and operate under specific schemes such as entrustment and self-consignment. These schemes allowed the regulated use of imported metals for manufacturing export-bound jewelry, but strictly prohibited any domestic sales.

The entrustment scheme, for instance, enabled manufacturers to receive advance payments from foreign buyers for jewelry production, with a cap of 25 kilograms of imported precious metals allowed on a revolving basis. However, any use of the material for local trade was strictly forbidden under the law.

The temporary halt in enforcement indicates that the government is reviewing the overall structure of the jewelry export industry. A committee is reportedly being formed to propose a long-term, sustainable plan to support and modernize the sector, which has long demanded policy revisions for growth and global competitiveness.