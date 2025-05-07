BISE Lahore delays exams over India-Pakistan conflict fears

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has postponed today’s scheduled exams due to rising military tensions between Pakistan and India. A spokesperson confirmed that the decision was made in light of security concerns following recent cross-border military strikes and airspace violations.

The postponed papers include the Inter Part II exams for Islamiyat (Elective) and Principles of Accounting (Theory), as well as the Matric practical exam for Computer Science. Officials stated that the safety of students and staff remains the top priority. A revised exam schedule will be announced soon.

This decision follows escalating conflict along the Line of Control. India recently carried out strikes on several locations in Pakistan, prompting a strong military response. Pakistan’s armed forces retaliated by shooting down five Indian fighter jets and a combat drone, according to official sources.

Authorities have urged students, parents, and school staff to stay alert and follow official announcements for the latest updates. The situation remains volatile, and further decisions may be made depending on national security developments.

Meanwhile, the British Council Pakistan announced that its exams scheduled for today will go ahead as planned. In a statement on Facebook, the Council said it is monitoring the situation and will notify candidates of any changes. Students have been advised to contact their schools or the Customer Services Centre for support and guidance.