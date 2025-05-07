Pakistan army gets green light: Full response to India authorized

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) has given the Pakistan Army full authority to respond forcefully to India’s recent aggression. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an emergency meeting of the NSC, which included high-ranking military officials, government ministers, and other key figures. This crucial meeting took place after India’s unprovoked attacks and Pakistan’s subsequent counter-response, demonstrating the seriousness with which Pakistan is treating the situation.

During the meeting, the NSC thoroughly discussed the situation resulting from India’s unprovoked, cowardly, and warlike actions. The committee observed a moment of silence and offered prayers for the martyrs who lost their lives in the attacks. They also expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. This gesture highlights the human cost of the conflict and the nation’s solidarity with the victims.

According to the official statement released by the NSC, India launched attacks during the night of May 6th and 7th. Indian forces carried out missile, aerial, and drone attacks on Pakistani territory, violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The NSC strongly condemned these illegal actions by India, deeming them a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional peace and stability.

The NSC’s communique further stated that the committee strongly condemned India’s illegal actions. They declared India’s actions a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the need for a strong response. This official stance from Pakistan’s highest security body underscores the nation’s resolve to defend itself against any form of aggression.

Significantly, the meeting also decided that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the National Assembly and take the members into confidence regarding the situation. This move aims to inform the elected representatives and the public about the government’s stance and actions taken in response to India’s aggression, ensuring transparency and national consensus during this critical time.