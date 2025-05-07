X unblocked in Pakistan amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan has partially lifted restrictions on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Users in the country can now access their accounts without relying on VPNs or proxy services. This change ends months of restrictions that started after the general elections in February 2024, when millions of Pakistanis were forced to use third-party tools to access the platform.

The decision comes as Pakistan and India face rising military tensions. Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that Indian forces launched airstrikes on multiple locations inside Pakistan. These strikes targeted Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. Tragically, the airstrikes left eight civilians dead and 33 others injured, according to Pakistani authorities.

In response to India’s attack, Pakistan’s armed forces took immediate action. DG ISPR reported that Pakistan shot down five Indian aircraft that had entered Pakistani airspace. These jets were targeted after conducting airstrikes on Pakistani territory. This swift retaliation underscores Pakistan’s determination to protect its borders and respond to any aggression.

The lifting of restrictions on X, though partial, marks a significant shift. The move allows for greater freedom of expression, especially at a time when communication is crucial amid rising tensions. Despite the ongoing conflict, the restoration of access to X provides a platform for people to stay informed and share updates more easily.

As tensions continue between the two nations, Pakistan remains alert and ready to respond to any further provocations. The situation is developing, and the military remains on high alert to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security.