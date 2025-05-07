President Zardari: India’s missiles violate international law, endanger peace

President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned India’s recent missile attacks on Pakistani territory, calling them a clear violation of international law and an unprovoked act of aggression. In a firm statement issued today, he said these cowardly strikes reveal the true face of India’s fascist government, which he accused of putting political gain over peace and stability in the region.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation against any future aggression. President Zardari emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to protecting its territorial integrity and upholding its national sovereignty at all costs. He also stressed that India’s actions have breached the United Nations Charter and international norms.

The Indian strikes, which targeted areas in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), led to the tragic deaths of 26 civilians, including children. In retaliation, Pakistan’s military responded swiftly and decisively, reportedly shooting down several Indian aircraft. The strikes have pushed the region toward serious conflict, raising alarm across global capitals.

India launched these attacks following the April 22 Pahalgam incident in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 people were killed. India accused Pakistan of involvement but has provided no evidence. Pakistan has denied any role and called for an independent investigation. In the aftermath, both countries have expelled diplomats, suspended visas, and taken aggressive military positions.

President Zardari urged the international community to speak out against India’s actions and support Pakistan’s right to defend itself. While Pakistan desires peaceful relations with its neighbors, he made it clear that the country will never compromise on its sovereignty. With tensions still high, diplomatic channels remain active in hopes of de-escalating the crisis.