LAHORE – Celebrations erupted across Pakistan after the Pakistan Army gave a powerful and timely response to India’s midnight airstrikes, which targeted innocent civilians. As a result of the strong counterattack, the Indian Army raised a white flag at the Chora Complex along the Line of Control (LoC), admitting defeat.

Across major cities in Pakistan, people gathered in mosques and public spaces to offer prayers and thank Allah Almighty for the victory. Citizens chanted patriotic slogans, praised the Pakistan Army, and expressed their readiness to support the armed forces in defending the country against any threat.

The Pakistan Army’s response destroyed key Indian military assets, including five fighter jets, several check-posts, and a brigade headquarters. This decisive retaliation forced the Indian Army to surrender by hoisting the white flag—a symbolic gesture of their defeat in the face of fierce Pakistani resistance.

According to security sources, Pakistan’s military acted with precision and strength, causing significant damage to Indian positions along the LoC. The retaliation came after India’s cowardly nighttime attack on civilian areas, which led to civilian casualties and the destruction of two mosques.

Meanwhile, government officials praised the armed forces for their bravery and professionalism. They emphasized that Pakistan will never tolerate aggression and will always respond with full force when its sovereignty is challenged.

As tensions remain high, the situation at the LoC is being closely monitored. However, the visible surrender by Indian forces has boosted national morale and unity, with Pakistanis standing firmly behind their army.