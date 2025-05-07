Indian missile strikes kill 8 civilians in Pakistan; army vows strong retaliation

In a dangerous escalation, Indian missile strikes killed eight civilians and injured 35 others across six locations in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. According to ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the strikes were unprovoked and deliberately targeted civilian areas. The Pakistan Army has already begun its retaliation and promised a strong and timely response.

One of the worst-hit areas was Bahawalpur, where missiles struck the Subhan Allah Mosque, killing civilians during prayer time. Lt Gen Chaudhry condemned the attack as a cowardly act and warned that India’s temporary celebration will soon turn into lasting sorrow. Pakistan’s counterattacks have already begun and will continue until justice is served.

The missile strikes caused widespread fear and damage. Residents in Muzaffarabad reported loud blasts followed by a complete power outage. In Bahawalpur, eyewitnesses described a sudden flash of light just before the explosion. As a result of the attacks, Pakistan immediately closed its airspace, cancelled all flights, and issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the next 48 hours.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded firmly, stating that India’s aggression was expected but will be met with a decisive blow. He warned that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water or occupy its land would lead to heavy consequences. “We are not sitting idle. If they try to stop our water, we will sink them,” he said during a press briefing.

He further added that Indian Rafale jets had attempted to approach the Pakistani border but were stopped by electronic countermeasures. He emphasized that there is no fear or panic in Pakistan—only readiness and resolve. According to the minister, a military clash with India seems unavoidable and could erupt at any time.

As the situation unfolds, Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert. The leadership has assured the nation that every act of aggression will be answered with force, and no provocation will go unanswered.