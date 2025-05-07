India needs to choose between dialogue or destruction: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s resolve to fight was for freedom and not for conflict, amid the growing tensions with India in the wake of an attack in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking during the National Assembly session, Bilawal said, “Pakistan had no hand in that crime. We do not export terror, we are the victims of terrorism.”

He refuted India’s claims on fighting against terrorism, saying, “How can you fight terrorism while practicing state terrorism in Kashmir?”

He said that Pakistan was suffering from “foreign-sponsored, ideologically driven, and brutally indiscriminate” terrorism. “We have buried our soldiers and school children. We have fought the menace with not only arms but with ideas, education, economic reforms and unity.”

Bilawal continued, “Terrorism cannot be defeated by a tank alone, it must be defeated with justice. It cannot be uprooted by bullets, it must be disarmed with hope. It cannot be defeated by demonising nations but by addressing the grievances that give it birth.”

He called on India and Pakistan to work together, stating, “The prime minister’s challenge to India for an impartial investigation is a start.

“Why would a true victim of terror shy away from accountability? Unless they are worried that the real blame for the bloodshed in Kashmir lies in Delhi and not in Islamabad.”

The PPP leader further said, “If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth.

“If they do not then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom.”

He said, “Let India decide. Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?”

Amir Muqam, federal minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions, said that India’s allegations against Pakistan were an “excuse” to further suppress those in occupied Kashmir.

“[Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi thought he could throw accusations, giving him an excuse to further suppress the people of Kashmir, and prevent Pakistan from providing them with moral, political and diplomatic support.”

“We are one nation and stand with the Pakistan army,” he affirmed, adding that Modi made accusations against Pakistan to “hide his own weaknesses”.

He praised the nation’s passion, stating, “Every one of us [Pakistani] is a soldier. They (India) would have to fight everyone.”

The minister reiterated the offer for a transparent investigation into the incident, adding, “India has not responded to this.”

“The whole world can see now India’s accusations have no truth,” he added.

A day earlier, the NA unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the treaty.