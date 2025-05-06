PM Shehbaz slams indian missile attacks as cowardly, vows decisive retaliation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned India’s missile strikes on Pakistan, describing them as cowardly attacks on civilians. He emphasized that the Pakistani nation and armed forces are fully capable of responding to such aggression and are delivering a robust counteraction.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s right to defend itself and stated that the country will not allow its sovereignty to be compromised. In response to India’s actions, Pakistan’s military has engaged in retaliatory measures, including the shooting down of two Indian aircraft.

The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed that the Indian strikes resulted in civilian casualties, with at least three Pakistanis killed and twelve injured.

The Pakistani armed forces are actively engaged in counterattacks, targeting Indian military positions along the Line of Control (LoC). The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called for restraint from both India and Pakistan, urging both nations to avoid further escalation and to seek peaceful resolutions to the conflict.

The international community has expressed concern over the potential for a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries.In light of the escalating tensions, the Pakistani government has taken measures to ensure national security, including the suspension of commercial flights and the closure of airspace in certain regions. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing military engagements and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis.