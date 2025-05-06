UN secretary-general urges restraint amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict between Pakistan and India, urging both nuclear-armed nations to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation.

The appeal follows a series of Indian missile strikes on multiple locations within Pakistan, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Ahmedpur East, and Muridke, which targeted civilian areas and infrastructure. The attacks resulted in at least three civilian deaths, including a child, and several injuries.

In retaliation, Pakistan’s armed forces have launched counterstrikes, reportedly shooting down two Indian aircraft and targeting Indian military positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

Secretary-General Guterres emphasized the importance of dialogue and de-escalation, warning that any further military confrontation could have grave regional and global consequences. He reiterated the United Nations’ readiness to assist in facilitating dialogue between the two countries, should both parties agree.

The international community, including the UN Security Council, has called for immediate de-escalation and urged both nations to engage in direct talks to address their differences peacefully.