Pakistan strikes back: PAF downs 2 indian jets in retaliation

In a powerful retaliation to India’s aggressive missile strikes on Pakistani territory, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully downed two Indian jets. The attack marks an escalation in tensions following India’s missile strikes on several civilian areas in Pakistan.

Security sources have confirmed that the two enemy jets were shot down during a series of aerial engagements. Fortunately, all Pakistani aircraft remain safe, and there have been no reports of casualties on the Pakistani side. This decisive move is part of Pakistan’s ongoing response to India’s provocative actions.

The missile attacks launched by India targeted five locations in Pakistan, including Kotli, Ahmadpur Sharqiya, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. India’s strikes, which hit civilian areas and even mosques, led to the tragic deaths of two civilians in Kotli. In response, the Pakistan Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive from both air and ground, effectively targeting enemy positions.

According to DG ISPR, Pakistan’s military is ensuring a robust retaliation, dealing a severe blow to Indian forces. The ongoing response underscores Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and protecting its citizens against foreign aggression.

The situation remains tense, and Pakistan’s military forces continue to monitor the situation, ready to defend the nation from further escalation.