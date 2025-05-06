India fires missiles at three locations in Pakistan, confirms DG ISPR

In a major escalation of tensions, India has fired missiles at three locations inside Pakistan, confirmed Major General Ahmed Sharif, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), on Tuesday evening.

According to the military spokesperson, the missile attacks targeted Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, striking from the air. He condemned the strikes as a “shameful and provocative act of aggression” by India, further worsening the already fragile regional situation.

Eyewitnesses and local sources reported loud explosions in both Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur, sparking panic among residents. In Muzaffarabad, a complete blackout followed the blasts, heightening fears of further attacks.

The development comes just hours after Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned that a military confrontation with India was inevitable, citing rising hostilities and India’s “aggressive posture.” He had earlier stated that “a clash can happen at any time.”

The situation remains tense, and further official statements are expected. Emergency response teams have reportedly been dispatched to the affected areas, while the Pakistan Air Force and Army remain on high alert.