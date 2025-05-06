Khawaja Asif warns of imminent conflict with India over water dispute

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a strong warning, stating that a military clash with India could happen at any time. He said Indian aggression is expected and any move to block Pakistan’s water will lead to severe retaliation. Asif warned that if India builds structures to stop river flow, Pakistan will destroy them.

He emphasized that any Indian attempt to seize Pakistani land will prove costly for New Delhi. The defense minister further claimed that Indian leaders are dreaming of dominance, but those dreams will never become reality. He said Pakistan is fully prepared and has not been idle in the face of rising tension. He also revealed that Indian Rafale jets had recently approached the border, but their systems failed.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Shahzad Iqbal reported that India has deployed over 300 fighter jets near the Pakistani border. He added that Pakistan has also enhanced its defense readiness in response to India’s growing military presence and aggressive posture.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the ISI headquarters along with the defense and foreign ministers, as well as military chiefs. The Prime Minister was briefed on the current security situation and India’s hostile actions on the eastern border. Special focus was given to Pakistan’s response strategy against traditional military threats and hybrid warfare tactics.

During the briefing, the national leadership reaffirmed its firm resolve to defend the country against all threats. The Prime Minister assured that the entire nation stands united behind its armed forces. He called the Pakistan Army one of the most professional and disciplined forces in the world and promised full support in safeguarding the nation’s dignity, security, and sovereignty.