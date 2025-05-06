Pakistan and US in talks to resolve tariff issues and boost investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the visiting US-Pakistan Business Council delegation that Pakistan is actively working with the US administration to resolve the ongoing tariff issues. He expressed optimism that a mutually beneficial solution would be reached soon. The Prime Minister made these remarks during a meeting with senior representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce and major American companies.

The high-level US delegation included Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President for Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce, and Esperanza Gomez, President of the US-Pakistan Business Council. Alongside them were top officials from companies like Abbott Industries, Apple, and Eurasia Group. From Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and several key federal ministers participated, including those handling trade, energy, IT, and health.

During the discussion, the US representatives expressed strong interest in investing across various sectors in Pakistan. They highlighted the country’s potential as an attractive destination for foreign investors. Prime Minister Sharif welcomed this interest and emphasized the role of the US-Pakistan Business Council in enhancing trade and economic ties between the two nations.

He noted that over 80 American companies are already operating in Pakistan, showing confidence in its market. The government, he added, is providing business-friendly policies through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ensuring smooth one-window operations. He also praised the contributions of US businesses in creating jobs and increasing exports in regional markets.

Prime Minister Sharif further highlighted signs of economic improvement in Pakistan. He mentioned that international institutions have acknowledged this progress, with Fitch upgrading Pakistan’s credit rating from CCC+ to B-. Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan has lowered the policy rate to 11%, supporting business and industry growth. He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency, reducing bureaucracy, and making Pakistan a more attractive place for investors.