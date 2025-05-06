Balochistan attack claims 7 brave soldiers: A nation mourns

In a tragic incident in Balochistan’s Mach area, a roadside bomb targeted a security forces vehicle, resulting in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack was carried out by militants affiliated with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist group. The device used in the attack was an improvised explosive device (IED), which hit the vehicle, leading to the loss of the soldiers’ lives.

The soldiers who were martyred in this attack included Subedar Umar Farooq (42 years old, from Karachi), Naik Asif Khan (28 years old, from Karak), Naik Mashkoor Ali (28 years old, from Orakzai), Sepoy Tariq Nawaz (26 years old, from Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Wajid Ahmed Faiz (28 years old, from Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Asim (22 years old, from Karak), and Sepoy Muhammad Kashif Khan (28 years old, from Kohat). Their sacrifice highlights the ongoing threat posed by militants in the region.

The ISPR condemned the attack, calling it a cowardly and heinous act. It assured the public that operations were underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. The Pakistani military is committed to bringing the perpetrators of this attack to justice. The ongoing operations aim to rid Balochistan of extremist elements that seek to destabilize the region.

The Pakistani military reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan. In the face of such challenges, the sacrifices of the soldiers have only strengthened the nation’s resolve to combat terrorism and maintain security. The military vowed that these efforts would continue until the region was free from the scourge of militancy.

The ISPR also made a strong statement regarding the involvement of foreign powers, particularly India, which has been accused of supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan. The statement emphasized that the country’s brave security forces, law enforcement agencies, and resilient citizens would defeat any external or internal threats aimed at undermining Pakistan’s sovereignty and security. The attack in Mach, while devastating, has only reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to defending its territory.