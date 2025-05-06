Pakistan launches old investment drive in UK to attract global capital

Pakistan has kicked off a major investment campaign in the United Kingdom to draw foreign capital and strengthen its economy. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, Muhammad Ali, are in London on a two-day official visit. Their mission is to present Pakistan’s investment potential to global financial leaders and promote the government’s privatisation agenda.

The delegation is meeting top firms such as TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group. These meetings will highlight Pakistan’s reform efforts and offer key sectors for long-term investment.

The focus is on areas like energy, infrastructure, and financial services. Officials said the goal is to build investor confidence and attract capital that can drive economic growth.

A key moment of the trip will be Muhammad Ali’s participation in the “Pakistan Investors Day” hosted by Jefferies on May 8. The event will serve as a platform to showcase Pakistan’s economic vision and investor-friendly policies.

It will also allow the government to explain its efforts to improve transparency, ensure regulatory stability, and support private sector growth.

“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” said Muhammad Ali. “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business.” The government hopes to show that structural reforms and a commitment to macroeconomic stability have made Pakistan a serious option for foreign investors.

UK officials have encouraged Pakistani firms to use their home country as a platform for global expansion. Pakistan is particularly targeting investment in modern sectors like AI, HealthTech, and FinTech. With international partnerships, the country aims to spark innovation, boost exports, and create new jobs—helping the economy move toward sustainable growth.