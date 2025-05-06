Qatar’s prime minister backs Pakistan’s efforts to de-escalate tensions with India

Qatar’s Prime Minister has voiced his support for the actions taken by Pakistan aimed at reducing the prevailing tensions with India. This expression of support came during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, and Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The Qatari Prime Minister stated that Qatar is a proponent of a policy of de-escalation within the region. He also expressed optimism that ongoing diplomatic endeavors would contribute to a reduction in the current level of tension between the two South Asian neighbors.

Furthermore, the Qatari Prime Minister praised the efforts of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. He remarked that Prime Minister Sharif is diligently working to guide Pakistan’s economy towards a favorable and correct trajectory.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi utilized the meeting to brief the Qatari Prime Minister regarding what Pakistan considers to be India’s aggressive actions. Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s offer for an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, emphasizing that this proposal reinforces Pakistan’s principled position on the matter.